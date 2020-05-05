Zacks: Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $13.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.25 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Mackinac Financial an industry rank of 235 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MFNC. TheStreet lowered Mackinac Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered Mackinac Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mackinac Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

MFNC opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Mackinac Financial has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $17.75.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 million. Mackinac Financial had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 19.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mackinac Financial will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Mackinac Financial’s payout ratio is 43.08%.

In other Mackinac Financial news, Director David Russ Steinhardt acquired 3,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $37,663.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mackinac Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 533,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mackinac Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 10,466 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mackinac Financial by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 387,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 205,695 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mackinac Financial by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Mackinac Financial by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 88,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 31,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

Mackinac Financial

Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

