Zacks: Orchid Island Capital (NASDAQ:AI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Orchid Island Capital (NASDAQ:AI) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. Orchid Island Capital’s rating score has declined by 200% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Zacks has also given Orchid Island Capital an industry rank of 175 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Orchid Island Capital from $14.09 to $14.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

NASDAQ AI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 292,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,113. Orchid Island Capital has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $7.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

