Zano Price Hits $0.60 on Exchanges (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. During the last seven days, Zano has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar. One Zano coin can now be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00006722 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a market cap of $6.05 million and $62,115.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zano alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011290 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $206.48 or 0.02319303 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00190099 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00068242 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00041696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano’s total supply is 12,131,916 coins and its circulating supply is 10,102,416 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org.

Zano Coin Trading

Zano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.