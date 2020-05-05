Zealium (NZL) Trading 8.3% Higher Over Last Week

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $17,656.47 and $2.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Zealium has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zealium alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003870 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000561 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000162 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Zealium

Zealium (CRYPTO:NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 14,116,439 coins and its circulating supply is 13,116,439 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz.

Zealium Coin Trading

Zealium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zealium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zealium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.