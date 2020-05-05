Zelman & Associates Lowers Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to Hold

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was downgraded by Zelman & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $75.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Owens Corning from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Nomura Securities upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.59.

Shares of OC stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.60. 55,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,245. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.48. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $68.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.90 per share, for a total transaction of $234,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 51,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,076.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,562,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $706,837,000 after acquiring an additional 190,866 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Owens Corning by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,479,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $514,432,000 after acquiring an additional 58,689 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Owens Corning by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,566,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $541,353,000 after acquiring an additional 912,294 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,547,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,305,000 after buying an additional 181,922 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

