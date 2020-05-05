ZENZO Tops 1-Day Volume of $558.00 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 5th. In the last seven days, ZENZO has traded up 7% against the US dollar. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $412,127.57 and approximately $558.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0323 or 0.00000360 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011152 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $206.67 or 0.02301161 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00187376 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00067887 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00040912 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000176 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a coin. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 24,692,770 coins and its circulating supply is 12,749,515 coins. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZENZO Coin Trading

ZENZO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.