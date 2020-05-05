Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 57,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of KLA by 259.1% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 211.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 246.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of KLA by 390.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.09, for a total value of $222,753.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274 shares in the company, valued at $43,042.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teri A. Little sold 3,877 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total value of $602,020.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,577. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on KLA from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.56.

Shares of KLA stock traded up $7.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.49. 518,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,207. The company has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Corporation has a 52-week low of $101.34 and a 52-week high of $184.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.28.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 21.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.