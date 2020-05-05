Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 235,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,070,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.69% of BioTelemetry as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 12.4% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 22,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 65.2% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 15,285 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 24.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of BioTelemetry in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 9,099 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on BioTelemetry in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti reduced their price target on BioTelemetry from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

NASDAQ BEAT traded up $1.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.35. BioTelemetry Inc has a one year low of $27.35 and a one year high of $55.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.95.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $112.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.35 million. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 20.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioTelemetry Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

