Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 623,561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Knowles at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KN. Fruth Investment Management lifted its position in Knowles by 16.3% in the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 22,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Knowles by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132,366 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,546 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Knowles by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 73,254 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 14,394 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Knowles by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 34,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Knowles during the 1st quarter valued at $3,443,000. 98.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KN shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Knowles from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Knowles from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Knowles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Knowles presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

In other news, Director Didier Hirsch acquired 3,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $48,330.00. Also, Director Ronald Steven Jankov acquired 5,900 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $102,365.00. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

KN stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.76. 38,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,490. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.39. Knowles Corp has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Knowles had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $163.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Knowles Corp will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

