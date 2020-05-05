Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 142,513 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,167,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Mercury Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 25.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 5.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total transaction of $411,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,063 shares in the company, valued at $19,146,124.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $1,428,625 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

NASDAQ:MRCY traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.08. 5,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,745. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mercury Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $96.29. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.33.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

