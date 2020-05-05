Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 57,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,109,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Ubiquiti at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,372,000 after buying an additional 123,300 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter valued at $58,117,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,368,000 after purchasing an additional 72,763 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter worth about $21,556,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,182,000 after purchasing an additional 25,938 shares during the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.13, for a total transaction of $228,301.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,301.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 86.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ubiquiti currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.25.

UI traded up $1.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,091. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.22 and a 12-month high of $199.91. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.19.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $308.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.94 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 28.52% and a negative return on equity of 592.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

