Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 347,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,368,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.66% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

SBCF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

In other news, Director Christopher E. Fogal purchased 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,900.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at $290,727.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $50,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,005.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.90. 3,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,800. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.32. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $31.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.91.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.37). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $77.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.48 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

