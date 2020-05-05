Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 207,280 Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 207,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $9,445,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Blackstone Group by 626.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $377,040,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812,651 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 202.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,453,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986,613 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 10,281.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,295,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $128,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,274 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,010,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,846,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.40. 1,033,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,055,799. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Blackstone Group LP has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $64.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.01, a P/E/G ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,618,455.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 236,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.33 per share, with a total value of $4,801,071.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BX shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $53.50 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.45.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

