Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 64,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,544,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Casey’s General Stores at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASY traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.85. 1,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,427. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 1-year low of $114.01 and a 1-year high of $181.99.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.23%.

In related news, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $327,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,068.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total transaction of $1,344,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,817 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,573.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Stephens lowered Casey’s General Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Sidoti upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $156.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

