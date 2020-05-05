Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 131,004 AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 131,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,573,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of AMN Healthcare Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,347.8% in the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 92.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

In other news, insider Ralph Henderson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $676,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,013 shares in the company, valued at $828,397.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $525,525.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,533.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,276,707. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMN. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Sidoti upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

NYSE AMN traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.94. 11,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,270. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.44. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.55 and a 12-month high of $89.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.37 and a 200 day moving average of $62.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $586.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.