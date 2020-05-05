Ziegler Capital Management LLC Invests $10.10 Million in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 154,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,100,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Omnicell at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,665,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,241,000 after acquiring an additional 88,016 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Omnicell by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,470,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,143,000 after purchasing an additional 99,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Omnicell by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,622,000 after purchasing an additional 28,250 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Omnicell by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,851,000 after buying an additional 18,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicell by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 385,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,469,000 after buying an additional 28,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on OMCL. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Dougherty & Co increased their target price on Omnicell from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Omnicell from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omnicell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,383. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.07. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.24 and a 12 month high of $94.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.41.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Omnicell had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $248.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $1,011,663.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,164,280.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $330,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,529,075.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,998. 2.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.