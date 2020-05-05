Ziegler Capital Management LLC Invests $6.78 Million in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 362,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.52% of Four Corners Property Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

FCPT traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.87. 4,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,141. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.87. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.20.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $40.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.10 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.77%.

In related news, General Counsel James L. Brat sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $96,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,266.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,600 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,824.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FCPT shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Four Corners Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

