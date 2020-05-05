Ziegler Capital Management LLC Invests $6.93 Million in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 618,445 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Viavi Solutions as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 742.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $27,979.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,430 shares in the company, valued at $560,300.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIAV. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.94.

Shares of VIAV traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.32. 369,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,920,424. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Viavi Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $16.35.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $313.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

