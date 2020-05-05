Ziegler Capital Management LLC Invests $7.20 Million in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 155,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,203,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Inter Parfums at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IPAR. BidaskClub raised Inter Parfums from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cfra cut their price objective on Inter Parfums from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Inter Parfums from $76.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Inter Parfums from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

IPAR traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $45.15. 2,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,651. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.20 and a twelve month high of $81.40. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.88.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.45 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 8.44%. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 69.47%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

