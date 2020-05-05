Ziegler Capital Management LLC Invests $7.33 Million in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 55,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,328,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 20,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cfra upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.33.

GD traded up $3.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.21. 27,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,244. The stock has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $193.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.34.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

