Ziegler Capital Management LLC Invests $7.38 Million in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Synopsys by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,590,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,602,000 after buying an additional 118,002 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,940,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,354,000 after buying an additional 273,314 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,483,000 after buying an additional 91,215 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,026,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,136,000 after buying an additional 208,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $214,904,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.17.

In other Synopsys news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total transaction of $3,840,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,538.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $637,150.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,736 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,678.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 294,624 shares of company stock valued at $44,048,820 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded up $3.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,197. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $166.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $834.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.55 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.