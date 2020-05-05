Ziegler Capital Management LLC Invests $7.97 Million in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 226,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,966,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Apartment Investment and Management as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIV. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,776 shares in the company, valued at $3,726,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,429 shares of company stock worth $2,689,612 over the last three months. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIV. TheStreet cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Apartment Investment and Management from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Apartment Investment and Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

NYSE AIV traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.74. 16,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,704. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $55.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is currently 65.60%.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

