Ziegler Capital Management LLC Invests $8.35 Million in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 97,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,346,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Chesapeake Utilities at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPK. State Street Corp grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 362,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,912,000 after buying an additional 16,768 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 22.5% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 255,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,932,000 after purchasing an additional 47,031 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,221 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 137,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,159,000 after acquiring an additional 18,296 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 402.1% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 137,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,755,000 after purchasing an additional 109,829 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.50 per share, with a total value of $42,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPK traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,561. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52 week low of $69.47 and a 52 week high of $101.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.10.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $131.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.60 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.17%. Analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 44.26%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPK. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.71.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

