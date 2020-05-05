Ziegler Capital Management LLC Makes New $6.33 Million Investment in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,274 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,329,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SAP by 6.3% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 47,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $3,550,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in SAP by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SAP by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,713,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.24. 17,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,874. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.98. The company has a market capitalization of $139.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $90.89 and a twelve month high of $140.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. SAP had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.7119 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. SAP’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. SAP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.