Ziegler Capital Management LLC Makes New $7.87 Million Investment in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 360,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,868,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.84% of CareDx as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CareDx by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 754.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

CDNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on CareDx from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on CareDx from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.27. 121,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.09. CareDx Inc has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $41.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average of $22.53.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). CareDx had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CareDx Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sasha King sold 7,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $192,213.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,537.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $266,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,909 shares in the company, valued at $12,029,817.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,390 shares of company stock worth $632,314. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

