Ziegler Capital Management LLC Makes New $9.06 Million Investment in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 48,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,063,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ECL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $391,675,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Ecolab by 43.5% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,105,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $483,894,000 after purchasing an additional 941,468 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,843,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,826,000 after purchasing an additional 493,401 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,336,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $643,894,000 after purchasing an additional 381,681 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,443,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ECL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.15.

ECL traded up $2.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.14. The company had a trading volume of 25,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,178. The company has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.54 and a 200-day moving average of $186.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $211.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total transaction of $1,011,997.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,077.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $33,592,536.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at $154,851,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,279 shares of company stock worth $54,677,940 over the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Featured Article: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.