Ziegler Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57,949 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 293.9% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 154,437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $17,127,000 after buying an additional 91,767 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $196,328.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,571 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,827.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 15,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,898,952.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,214.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,302 shares of company stock valued at $7,082,075 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.24. The company had a trading volume of 418,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,141. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $152.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.33.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 132.00%. The firm had revenue of $860.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

CTXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. William Blair raised Citrix Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.25.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.