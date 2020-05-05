Ziegler Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 380,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,216,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.42% of PolyOne as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PolyOne by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,092,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,995,000 after buying an additional 33,269 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of PolyOne by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,604,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,019,000 after buying an additional 284,848 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PolyOne by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,580,000 after buying an additional 37,254 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of PolyOne by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,440,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,984,000 after buying an additional 15,576 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of PolyOne by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,424,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,418,000 after buying an additional 8,716 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POL stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.67. The stock had a trading volume of 66,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,771. PolyOne Co. has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $37.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.88.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $711.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.26 million. PolyOne had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PolyOne Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.93%.

In other PolyOne news, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $121,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,929.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $99,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,390.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 18,500 shares of company stock worth $313,205. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on POL. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of PolyOne from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of PolyOne from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. PolyOne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

