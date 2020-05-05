Ziegler Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 45,414 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,039,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Teladoc Health as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $35,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $502,000. BT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $447,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TDOC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.42.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded down $4.29 on Tuesday, hitting $170.01. 50,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,167,234. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.46 and a beta of 0.44. Teladoc Health Inc has a 12-month low of $53.46 and a 12-month high of $203.85.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $180.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.64 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Analysts predict that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 93,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total value of $15,876,859.11. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,122,760.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 14,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total transaction of $2,378,286.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,882.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,252 shares of company stock worth $28,476,438. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

