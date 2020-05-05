Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,722,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Deckers Outdoor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,977,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 728,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,944,000 after purchasing an additional 419,145 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $66,379,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 264,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,622,000 after acquiring an additional 126,275 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 519.4% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 146,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,765,000 after acquiring an additional 122,983 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush raised Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BTIG Research started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total value of $151,144.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,809,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

DECK stock traded up $5.93 on Tuesday, hitting $146.18. The company had a trading volume of 13,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,270. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.96. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 12-month low of $78.70 and a 12-month high of $203.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.90.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.