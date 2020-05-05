Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 97,786 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,111,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Generac at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Generac by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Generac by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 16.8% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.32, for a total transaction of $521,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 692,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,280,928.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,300. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GNRC stock traded up $4.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.31. 13,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,021. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.01. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.19 and a 1 year high of $118.86.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $475.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Generac from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday. William Blair raised Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Generac from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.88.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

