Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 291,984 Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 291,984 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,342,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.80% of Meta Financial Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CASH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,869 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,671 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.09. 10,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,259. The stock has a market cap of $620.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.06. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.73 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

CASH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on Meta Financial Group from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meta Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

