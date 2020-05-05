Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 44,938 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 44,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,526,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Monolithic Power Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 558.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 938.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 369.4% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.22.

Shares of MPWR stock traded up $10.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $200.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.24. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $114.84 and a one year high of $208.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.41.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $165.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 79.05%.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 12,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.75, for a total value of $2,222,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,415,695. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 70,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.75, for a total value of $13,025,302.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,012,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,078,663.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,016 shares of company stock valued at $50,912,963 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.