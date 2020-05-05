Ziegler Capital Management LLC Takes $6.20 Million Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 173,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,196,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Discover Financial Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truewealth LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 861.1% during the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded up $1.66 on Tuesday, reaching $43.03. 163,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,888,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.85. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($2.34). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura Securities raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

