Ziegler Capital Management LLC Takes $6.49 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 115,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,493,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 413,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,688,000 after buying an additional 10,729 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 219,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 91,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.59 on Tuesday, hitting $62.11. The stock had a trading volume of 122,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,901,460. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.73 and its 200 day moving average is $74.77.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

