Ziegler Capital Management LLC Takes $6.81 Million Position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 119,486 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,809,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 97.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 233,613 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $16,117,000 after buying an additional 115,418 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,826 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 124,846 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $10,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In other Best Buy news, Director Hubert Joly sold 21,966 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $1,195,389.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 497,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,057,406.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 603 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $34,304.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,593.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,602 shares of company stock worth $3,536,169 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.80. 62,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,302. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.29. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Best Buy Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 3.53%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BBY. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Best Buy from $88.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.50.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.