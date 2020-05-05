Ziegler Capital Management LLC Takes Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 98,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.96. 2,961,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,417,994. The stock has a market cap of $122.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.49. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 165.18% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.70.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

