Ziegler Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 709,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,246,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.75% of Callaway Golf as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter worth about $20,674,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,165,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,713,000 after acquiring an additional 693,978 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 282.5% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 739,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,667,000 after acquiring an additional 545,827 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,775,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,846,000 after acquiring an additional 518,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 490,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after acquiring an additional 311,214 shares during the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Callaway Golf from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $13.60. 49,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,335,292. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.97. Callaway Golf Co has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $22.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.49 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 4.67%. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf Co will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

