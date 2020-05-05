Ziegler Capital Management LLC Takes Position in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 327,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,282,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.37% of HMS as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HMSY. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of HMS by 4,499.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,653,000 after purchasing an additional 357,925 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HMS during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HMS by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,913,000 after buying an additional 23,542 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of HMS during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HMS by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,128,000 after buying an additional 256,192 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMSY stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,995. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. HMS Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $18.19 and a 52 week high of $40.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average of $27.80.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $163.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.77 million. HMS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 13.93%. HMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HMSY shares. ValuEngine downgraded HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of HMS from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub upgraded HMS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of HMS in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HMS in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. HMS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.39.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

