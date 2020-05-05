Ziegler Capital Management LLC Takes Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 92,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,887,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $687,326,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,495,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,994,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,949 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,009,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,029,000 after acquiring an additional 757,348 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 202.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 976,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,945,000 after acquiring an additional 654,319 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,300,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,685,000 after acquiring an additional 582,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.73. 336,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,839,806. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $161.79. The company has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.68 and its 200-day moving average is $136.28.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

In related news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein bought 9,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $102.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,043.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,168.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,731,501.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.93.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.