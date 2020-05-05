Ziegler Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 168,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,369,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of Selective Insurance Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,124,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,513,000 after acquiring an additional 109,380 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,271,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,918,000 after buying an additional 13,962 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 994,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,845,000 after acquiring an additional 28,985 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,021,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,714,000 after acquiring an additional 49,380 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI traded up $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,682. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.05 and a fifty-two week high of $81.35.

A number of research firms have commented on SIGI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub cut Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine cut Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

