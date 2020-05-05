Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) PT Raised to $39.00 at SunTrust Banks

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target increased by SunTrust Banks from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ZION. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.42.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.81. The stock had a trading volume of 132,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,451,398. Zions Bancorporation NA has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day moving average is $42.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.67.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $689.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.00 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 19.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $361,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $213,952.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,131.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EJF Capital bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA during the third quarter valued at about $20,655,000. Janus Capital Management acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,189,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,266,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings now owns 165,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners now owns 487,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,300,000 after acquiring an additional 203,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

