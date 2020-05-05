Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ZIX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.13. ZIX posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 333.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ZIX will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ZIX.

Get ZIX alerts:

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $50.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.64 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a positive return on equity of 49.28%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZIXI. ValuEngine cut ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum started coverage on ZIX in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their price target on ZIX from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered ZIX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on ZIX from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.65.

In other ZIX news, Director Richard Spurr sold 46,875 shares of ZIX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $424,218.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,666 shares in the company, valued at $847,677.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kelly P. Haggerty sold 26,791 shares of ZIX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $242,726.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 164,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZIXI. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ZIX in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,784,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in ZIX by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 817,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,545,000 after buying an additional 255,655 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZIX by 35.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 664,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 175,589 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in ZIX in the first quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ZIX by 50.7% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 352,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 118,446 shares in the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZIXI traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $5.38. 657,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.55. ZIX has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $11.05. The firm has a market cap of $299.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.28.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

Further Reading: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZIX (ZIXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.