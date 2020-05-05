Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,126 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned 0.06% of Zoetis worth $32,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. G.Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cfra raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

ZTS stock traded up $3.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.35. The company had a trading volume of 124,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,614. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.77 and a 200 day moving average of $127.94. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $146.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $62.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

In other Zoetis news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $9,080,515.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,909,267.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 11,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total value of $1,646,842.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,799 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,441.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,427 shares of company stock worth $17,760,362. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

