Zoom Video Communications Inc to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) – Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zoom Video Communications in a research note issued on Sunday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.88 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ZM. ValuEngine lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.44.

ZM opened at $143.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,793.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $181.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4,344.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $394,910.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $897,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 919,886 shares of company stock worth $109,486,006.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

