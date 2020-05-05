Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) PT Set at CHF 360 by Deutsche Bank

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been given a CHF 360 target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ZURN has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a CHF 410 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 350 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 412 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 340 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 405 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Zurich Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 378.12.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of CHF 262.10 and a 52-week high of CHF 321.80.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

