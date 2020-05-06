-$0.02 EPS Expected for Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) to report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aphria’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.01). The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aphria will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.01). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aphria.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $144.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.74 million. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Aphria from $4.50 to $5.30 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Aphria from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Eight Capital raised Aphria to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. CIBC boosted their price target on Aphria from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.61.

Shares of NYSE APHA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,254,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,820,559. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 5.19. Aphria has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $7.68. The firm has a market cap of $979.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 2.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Aphria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Aphria by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 112,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 71,329 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Aphria by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Aphria by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Aphria during the 4th quarter worth $2,079,000. 9.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

