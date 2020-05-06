$0.30 EPS Expected for Benefytt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BFYT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Benefytt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BFYT) will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Benefytt Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.19. Benefytt Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Benefytt Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Benefytt Technologies.

BFYT has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Benefytt Technologies in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Benefytt Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Benefytt Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of Benefytt Technologies stock traded down $2.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.79. 535,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,999. The company has a market capitalization of $319.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Benefytt Technologies has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFYT. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Benefytt Technologies in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Benefytt Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Benefytt Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Benefytt Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Benefytt Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

Benefytt Technologies Company Profile

Benefytt Technologies, Inc engages in the distribution of individual and family health insurance plans. It operates through the following segments: Medicare Segment and IFP Segment. The Medicare Segment includes offering of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The IFP Segment includes individual and family health insurance plans (“”IFP””), short-term medical (“”STM””) insurance plans, health benefit insurance plans (“”HBIP””) and supplemental products which include a variety of additional insurance and non-insurance products.

