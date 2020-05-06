$1.49 EPS Expected for Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) to post earnings of $1.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ earnings. Brookfield Business Partners posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 210.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will report full year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.31 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brookfield Business Partners.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($2.67). The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 3.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBU shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut Brookfield Business Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, CIBC raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Business Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Brookfield Business Partners stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.45. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $46.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBU. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,156,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 558,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,066,000 after purchasing an additional 18,648 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,792,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Read More: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Business Partners (BBU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.