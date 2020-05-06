125,000 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Acquired by Guinness Asset Management Ltd

Guinness Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 125,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $190,392,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE XOM opened at $44.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.74. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $77.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.65.

Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

